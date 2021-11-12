OneSpan (OSPN) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Hold rating on OneSpan (OSPN – Research Report) on November 2. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OneSpan with a $31.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.17 and a one-year low of $17.77. Currently, OneSpan has an average volume of 281K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSPN in relation to earlier this year.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.