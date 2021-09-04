One Liberty Properties (OLP) Initiated with a Hold at Collins Stewart

One Liberty Properties (OLP – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $34.00 price target from Collins Stewart analyst Collins Stewart yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.93, close to its 52-week high of $32.20.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for One Liberty Properties with a $34.33 average price target, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on One Liberty Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.42 million and net profit of $23.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.86 million and had a net profit of $2.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OLP in relation to earlier this year.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.