Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncternal Therapeutics with a $15.50 average price target, representing a 146.0% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Oncternal Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $302.6M and has a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.81.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.