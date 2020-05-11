Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

Uncategorized

Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff reiterated a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) on April 20 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.08.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncolytics Biotech with a $7.45 average price target, which is a 325.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff is ranked #6320 out of 6559 analysts.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.82 million.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.