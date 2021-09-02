ON24 (ONTF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Robert W. Baird gave ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from William Blair. Analyst Bhavan Suri maintained a Buy rating on ON24 today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.26, close to its 52-week low of $19.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Sapiens International, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON24 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ON24’s market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of -317.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONTF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ON24 Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences, and multimedia content experiences. The company derives revenue from subscription agreements with customers for accessing the platform and related services.