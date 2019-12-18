ON Semi (ON) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ON Semi (ON – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.63, close to its 52-week high of $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

ON Semi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ON Semi’s market cap is currently $9.71B and has a P/E ratio of 30.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.