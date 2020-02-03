ON Semi (ON) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on ON Semi (ON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ON Semi with a $26.08 average price target, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on January 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on ON Semi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $60.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.