On Deck Capital (ONDK) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report issued on February 11, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on On Deck Capital (ONDK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

On Deck Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.13.

Based on On Deck Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONDK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Noah Breslow, the CEO & Chairman of ONDK bought 40,000 shares for a total of $14,800.

On Deck Capital, Inc. engages in online small business lending. It offers financing solution for small businesses, including short term loans, long term loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on May 4, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.