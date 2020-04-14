On Deck Capital (ONDK) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Steven Wald from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on On Deck Capital (ONDK – Research Report), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -21.0% and a 40.0% success rate. Wald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Paychex, and WEX.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for On Deck Capital with a $3.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.70 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, On Deck Capital has an average volume of 797.1K.

On Deck Capital, Inc. engages in online small business lending. It offers financing solution for small businesses, including short term loans, long term loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on May 4, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.