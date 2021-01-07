OLB Group (OLB) Gets a Buy Rating from Aegis Capital

Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. maintained a Buy rating on OLB Group (OLB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.86.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OLB Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, OLB Group has an average volume of 115K.

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. It offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with a wide range of products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding, and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.