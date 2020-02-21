Oil States International (OIS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Praveen Narra maintained a Buy rating on Oil States International (OIS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.15, close to its 52-week low of $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Narra is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.5% success rate. Narra covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newpark Resources, National-Oilwell, and Propetro Holding.

Oil States International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

Based on Oil States International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $176 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OIS in relation to earlier this year.

Oil States International, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Offshore or Manufactured Products, Well Site Services, and Corporate.