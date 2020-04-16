Oddo BHF Thinks UniCredit SpA’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oddo BHF analyst Jean Sassus maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit SpA (UNCFF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.39, close to its 52-week low of $7.07.

Sassus observed:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Investmentbank Oddo BHF hat das Kursziel fur Unicredit von 16,10 auf 11,10 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Buy” belassen. Die Belastung durch die Corona-Krise werde hart und Hilfsmassnahmen durften die Risiken nicht ausreichend abmildern, schrieb Analyst Jean Sassus in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zur europaischen Bankenbranche. Andererseits verkenne das aktuelle Bewertungsniveau unterhalb der Zeiten der Finanzkrise auch die Widerstandskraft. Die undifferenzierte Korrektur biete teilweise Chancen./ag/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 18:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 18:16 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Currently, the analyst consensus on UniCredit SpA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.86, implying a 79.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR14.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.06 and a one-year low of $7.07. Currently, UniCredit SpA has an average volume of 4,253.

UniCredit SpA is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) Division, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Fineco, Non Core and Governance & Group Corporate Centre. The Commercial Banking Italy segment is composed commercial network, except CIB clients, leasing and factoring. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers, except CIB clients, with a complete range of banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment provides all Austrian customers, except CIB clients, with a complete range of banking products and services. The CEE Division segment provides international financial banking services. The CIB segment offers structured finance, capital markets, and investment products; and corporate banking, transactions, financial, and advisory services to corporate and multinational customers. The Fineco segment offers single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. The Non Core segment includes selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy to be managed with a risk mitigation approach and some special vehicles for securitization transactions. The Governance & Group Corporate Centre segment includes global banking services, corporate center global function, inter-segment adjustments and consolidation adjustments not attributable to individual segments. UniCredit was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.