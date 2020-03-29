OceanaGold (OCANF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Buy rating on OceanaGold (OCANF – Research Report) on March 26 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.1% and a 27.2% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OceanaGold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.94, implying a 185.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.40 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, OceanaGold has an average volume of 144.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.