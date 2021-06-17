Oatly Group (OTLY) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Oatly Group (OTLY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oatly Group with a $30.60 average price target, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Oatly Group AB is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, Icecreams, among others. It caters to Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland, and Other markets.