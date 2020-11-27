November 27, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on January 9, William S. Thompson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum (OASResearch Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.12.

The the analyst consensus on Oasis Petroleum is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

