O3 Mining (OIIIF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on September 8, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on O3 Mining (OIIIF – Research Report), with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.28.

Gallo has an average return of 35.2% when recommending O3 Mining.

O3 Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.06, which is a 122.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, Cormark Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $2.14. Currently, O3 Mining has an average volume of 17.66K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OIIIF in relation to earlier this year.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.