August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods

O-I Glass (OI) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Gabrial Hajde from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass (OIResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Hajde covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products, and Ardagh Group SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $11.25 average price target, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.64 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 2.09M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

