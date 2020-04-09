April 9, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

O-I Glass (OI) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

By Austin Angelo

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained a Buy rating on O-I Glass (OIResearch Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Panjabi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $12.34 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.09 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 2.89M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

