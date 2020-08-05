O-I Glass (OI) Gets a Sell Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass (OI – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

O-I Glass has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.25.

The company has a one-year high of $15.64 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 2.09M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.