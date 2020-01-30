January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

NY Community (NYCB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

By Carrie Williams

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCBResearch Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 35.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.25, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.79 and a one-year low of $9.38. Currently, NY Community has an average volume of 4.23M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019