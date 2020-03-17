NY Community (NYCB) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on NY Community (NYCB – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NY Community is a Hold with an average price target of $11.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NY Community’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $100 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $101 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NYCB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.