February 2, 2020

NY Community (NYCB) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on January 29, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCBResearch Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.25, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.50 price target.

NY Community’s market cap is currently $5.17B and has a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

