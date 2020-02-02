NY Community (NYCB) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 29, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCB – Research Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.25, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NY Community’s market cap is currently $5.17B and has a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.