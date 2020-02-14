Nvidia (NVDA) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report), with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $270.78, close to its 52-week high of $273.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 62.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $277.13 average price target, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $273.48 and a one-year low of $132.60. Currently, Nvidia has an average volume of 7.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Robert K. Burgess, a Director at NVDA sold 8,000 shares for a total of $1,845,632.

