Nvidia (NVDA) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $268.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $311.36, representing a 55.6% upside. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

Based on Nvidia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion and net profit of $950 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.21 billion and had a net profit of $567 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brooke Seawell, a Director at NVDA sold 20,000 shares for a total of $5,758,200.

