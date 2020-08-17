August 17, 2020   Analyst News, Technology   No comments

Nvidia (NVDA) Receives a Buy from Barclays

By Jason Carr

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA) on August 17 and set a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $462.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 65% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Micron, and Lumentum Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $424.70, which is a -8.18% downside from current levels.

