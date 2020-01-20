NuVista Energy (NUVSF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF – Research Report), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

NuVista Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.54, which is a 57.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.79 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, NuVista Energy has an average volume of 4,493.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.