Nutrien (NTR) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Archer Daniels Midland, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.43, implying a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.35 and a one-year low of $23.85. Currently, Nutrien has an average volume of 2.24M.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.