Nutrien (NTR): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

In a report released yesterday, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR – Research Report), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.51.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $43.00 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.41 and a one-year low of $23.85. Currently, Nutrien has an average volume of 1.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.