Nustar Energy (NS) Gets a Hold Rating from SMBC Nikko

Nustar Energy (NS – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $15.00 price target from SMBC Nikko analyst SMBC Nikko yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.75.

Nustar Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Nustar Energy’s market cap is currently $1.55B and has a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NS in relation to earlier this year.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment is engaged in terminal and storage facilities, which includes storage and handling services on a fee basis for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, crude oil and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment purchase crude oil and refined petroleum products for resale. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.