September 25, 2020

NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

By Jason Carr

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on NuLegacy Gold (NULGFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Battle North Gold, and TMAC Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuLegacy Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.19.

Based on NuLegacy Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $113.4K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $574.9K.

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

