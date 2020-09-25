NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on NuLegacy Gold (NULGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Battle North Gold, and TMAC Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuLegacy Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.19.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NuLegacy Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $113.4K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $574.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.