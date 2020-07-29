Nucana (NCNA) Receives an Overweight from Piper Sandler

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 25, Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating on Nucana (NASDAQ: NCNA), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.18.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $18.00 average price target, representing a 239.6% upside. In a report issued on May 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Catanzaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Catanzaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $10.94 and a one-year low of $3.81. Currently, Nucana has an average volume of 128.8K.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology is consists of acelarin, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh S. Griffith and Christopher B. Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.