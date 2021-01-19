Nucana (NCNA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana (NCNA – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.6% and a 78.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $17.33 average price target, implying a 132.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Nucana’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.88 million.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology is consists of acelarin, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh S. Griffith and Christopher B. Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.