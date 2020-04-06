April 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

By Carrie Williams

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Novus Therapeutics (NVUSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 26.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Novus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

The company has a one-year high of $4.41 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Novus Therapeutics has an average volume of 240.5K.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. Its product pipelines include OPO201; OP0101; and OP0102. The company was founded on March 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

