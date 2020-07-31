Novavax (NVAX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), with a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.13, close to its 52-week high of $154.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.20, implying a -20.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $154.70 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Novavax has an average volume of 9.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVAX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gregory Glenn, the President of NVAX sold 16,749 shares for a total of $997,068.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.