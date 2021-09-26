NOV (NOV) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read initiated coverage with a Sell rating on NOV (NOV – Research Report) on September 23 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Conocophillips, and Hollyfrontier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NOV with a $15.86 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.02 and a one-year low of $7.70. Currently, NOV has an average volume of 5.94M.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations, and offers services that optimize their performance. The Completion and Production Solutions segment integrates technologies for well completions and oil and gas production. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.