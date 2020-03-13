Northwestern (NWE) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Northwestern (NWE – Research Report), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.71, close to its 52-week low of $61.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Northwestern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $77.20.

Based on Northwestern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $59.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $66.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NWE in relation to earlier this year.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other.