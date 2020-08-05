Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Northwest Pipe Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

The company has a one-year high of $36.70 and a one-year low of $18.04. Currently, Northwest Pipe Company has an average volume of 66.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NWPX in relation to earlier this year.

Northwest Pipe Co. operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Transmission segment, which manufactures steel pipeline systems for drinking water infrastructure. The firm serves a range of markets and its solution-based products for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.