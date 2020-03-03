Northwest Gas (NWN) Got Some Bad News

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers downgraded Northwest Gas (NWN – Research Report) to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 83.7% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Northwest Gas with a $67.00 average price target.

Northwest Gas’ market cap is currently $2B and has a P/E ratio of 31.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NWN in relation to earlier this year.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.