Northland Securities Thinks UTStarcom’s Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on UTStarcom (UTSI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.63, close to its 52-week low of $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Savageaux covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Luna Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UTStarcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

Based on UTStarcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.18 million and GAAP net loss of $3.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.27 million.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies. The Services segment provides services and support for equipment products and also the new operational support segment. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.