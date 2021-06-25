Northland Securities Thinks PLAYSTUDIOS’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.00, close to its 52-week low of $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as KLDiscovery, DraftKings, and Gogo.

PLAYSTUDIOS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

