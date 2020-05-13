Northland Securities Thinks Kaleyra’s Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.34, close to its 52-week low of $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75.

Based on Kaleyra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.63 million and GAAP net loss of $3.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $164.1K.

GigCapital, Inc. is an emerging growth company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz on October 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.