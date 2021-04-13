April 13, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Northland Securities Thinks GigCapital3’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Ryan Adsit

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on GigCapital3 (GIKResearch Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.05, close to its 52-week low of $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Antero Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GigCapital3 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GigCapital3 Inc is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019