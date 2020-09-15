Northland Securities Thinks Exterran’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Douglas Becker from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Exterran (EXTN – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87, close to its 52-week low of $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 20.0% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, and Halliburton.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exterran is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, implying a 168.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.89 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Exterran has an average volume of 273.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exterran Corp. is a systems and process company, which offers solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. It offers natural gas processing, treatment and compression products & services and provides midstream infrastructure solutions to customers. The company operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment provides compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment & crude oil and natural gas production & process equipment for customers. It also offers water treatment and power solutions. The Aftermarket Services segment sells parts & components and provides operations, maintenance, repair, overhaul, upgrade, startup & commissioning and reconfiguration services to customers. The Product Sales segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs and sells natural gas compression packages and equipment used in the treating and processing of crude oil and natural gas. Exterran was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.