Northland Securities Thinks BM Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BM Technologies (BMTX – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.89, close to its 52-week low of $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BM Technologies with a $20.00 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMTX in relation to earlier this year.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on the financial technology and financial services sectors. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.