Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Infusystems Holdings (INFU)

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger maintained a Buy rating on Infusystems Holdings (INFU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 83.7% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infusystems Holdings with a $27.00 average price target.

Based on Infusystems Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.46 million and net profit of $661K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $418K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INFU in relation to earlier this year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites. The firm also provides its products and services to hospitals, oncology practices and facilities and other alternate site health care providers. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.