Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gores Metropoulos (GMHI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Gores Metropoulos (GMHI – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Gores Metropoulos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Gores Metropoulos’ market cap is currently $637.5M and has a P/E ratio of 88.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. operates as a blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.