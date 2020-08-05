Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on SilverBow Resources (SBOW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -33.0% and a 18.8% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and Goodrich Petroleum.

SilverBow Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on SilverBow Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.38 million and GAAP net loss of $5.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.06 million and had a net profit of $16.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBOW in relation to earlier this year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.