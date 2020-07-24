Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PolarityTE (PTE)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE (PTE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

PolarityTE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Based on PolarityTE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $933K and GAAP net loss of $13.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.57 million.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.