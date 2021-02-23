Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (PDFS)

In a report issued on February 16, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions (PDFS – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 74.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PDF Solutions with a $23.00 average price target.

PDF Solutions’ market cap is currently $654.6M and has a P/E ratio of -85.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PDFS in relation to earlier this year.

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products include Extensio Platform, Design-for-Insepction System, Characterization Vehicle Infrastructure, FIRE Software, and Template Technology. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.