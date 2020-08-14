Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for KLDiscovery (KLDI)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on KLDiscovery (KLDI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KLDiscovery with a $14.00 average price target.

KLDiscovery Inc is a provider of technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It provides eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of its clients. The company offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. Through its Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management.